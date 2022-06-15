Rajendra Pal Gautam visits Asha Jyoti Home

New Delhi: Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam inspected the facilities at the Asha Jyoti Home situated in Nirmal Chhaya Campus on Monday. Along with this, he also inaugurated a community hall after the name of Sant Durbal Nath in Karol Bagh.



During his visit to the Nirmal Chhaya Campus, Gautam reiterated the commitment of the Kejriwal government to provide all the necessary services and facilities to the differently-abled people in Delhi.

Gautam further reviewed the facilities provided at the center. He also met the Gold medallist of the 2019 Special Olympics who won in the powerlifting (female) category. Senior department officials were also present during the inspection.

The center provides care and security, food, clothes, education, recreational and professional training, sports, and health facilities to destitute/orphan women and middle-class adult residents.