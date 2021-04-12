Rajbangshis slam Shah for politicising youth's death

KOLKATA: People from Rajbangshi community have criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his alleged divisive politics over the death of an 18-year-old boy at Sitalkuchi on the day of polls.



Shah on Sunday alleged that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee did not condole the death of Anand Barman as he was from the Rajbongshi community, who are not her vote bank.

Stating it as a blatant lie that Rajbanshi people are not with Mamata Banerjee, Bangshi Badan Barman, General Secretary of Greater Cooch Behar People's Association (GCPA), said: "Never in the history of West Bengal any Chief Minister has done so much for the people of Rajbangshi community like that of Mamata Banerjee. We are not accepting what Shah has said today. We do not support him." "It clearly shows that such a statement is given to create a faction between two communities that stay peacefully in the state. We don't support his statements," he added.

It needs a mention that Banerjee on Sunday paid floral tribute to pay homage to all five including Ananda who were killed at Sitalkuchi on Saturday.

"She not only remains with the people of Rajbangshi community before the elections but takes care of them round the year and the development projects taken up by her for the community is incomparable," he said.