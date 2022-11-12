Rajarhat resort gangrape: Four in cop net

Kolkata: Police arrested four accused in connection with the alleged gangrape of a woman at Vedic Village in Rajarhat. The arrested persons were produced to the Barasat court on Saturday.

According to an agency report, the incident transpired at a resort in Rajarhat during a birthday party on Friday. It has been alleged that the woman was first drugged and thereafter gangraped. A place in the resort was booked for a birthday celebration on Thursday. The complaint was filed by the woman at the Rajarhat police station on Friday.

Immediately after receiving the complaint, they started a probe into the incident. The police have scrutinised the CCTV footage from

the day. On the basis of a preliminary investigation, the police first detained four persons and interrogated them. The accused persons were later arrested due to the inconsistency in their accounts.