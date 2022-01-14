Rajabazar shootout: Kin of dead bizman, key accused, still at large

kolkata: The prime accused in the shootout that had taken place near Rajabazar is still evading arrest.



Rakesh Das, a relative of the businessman Dipak Das had shot him on Wednesday afternoon.

Dipak died at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital at night.

During probe, cops came to know that Rakesh used to stay at a house in Konnangar.

But cops did not find him there when a police team went there on Wednesday night.

Also, cops failed to trace his mobile phone's tower location as it was found switched off.

While checking the surveillance camera footage of housing where Dipak's shop is located, cops found that at the time of incident he was alone.

Rakesh and his associate entered the shop and got involved in an altercation with him.

After a few moments Rakesh fired a round which missed Dipak. At that moment, his associate fired another round which hit Dipak near his throat.

As soon as he fell on the floor, the duo ran away.

Police have questioned the family members of Dipak and came to know that Rakesh used to work under him.

Recently Rakesh was expelled from his work due to some issues.

Cops suspect that that may be the cause of personal grudge for which Rakesh attacked Dipak.

Cops are investigating to find out Rakesh and his associate.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the prime accused. The investigation is underway.