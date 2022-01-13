Rajabazar: Bizman dead after being shot at

KOLKATA: A businessman died after being shot at by two persons on Wednesday afternoon near Rajabazar on Keshab Chandra Sen street.



According to sources, the incident took place around 4:30 pm inside a grocery shop within the premises of a housing complex.

Dipak Das, the businessman was inside his grocery shop on Wednesday afternoon, when his relative Rakesh

Das and another person arrived.

It had been alleged that after an altercation, suddenly local people heard gunshots from inside the shop.

Before anybody could react, Rakesh and his associate fled from the spot. Local

people rushed Dipak to Calcutta Medical College and

Hospital with two bullet injuries where he was admitted. Dipak died at the hospital.

Meanwhile cops from Amherst Street police station went to the spot. Deputy Commissioner of North and North Suburban division, Joyeeta Bose and Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Crime, Murlidhar visited the incident spot.

Preliminary probes suggest that there might be some

business rivalry between Dipak and Rakesh as they were involved in a joint business earlier.

Police are checking the surveillance camera footage.Probe into the case is underway.