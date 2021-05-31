Raja Rammohan Roy museum theft: 1 held with stolen antiques

KOLKATA: A man has been arrested from Beniatola area for allegedly buying antique objects which were stolen from the Raja Rammohan Roy museum.



According to sources, on May 14, a security personnel of City college spotted a window of the museum was open and informed the college authority who later informed the museum authority. The museum authority came to the spot and informed Amherst police station. Cops found the main door of the museum was open and the bolts of the door latch were dismantled.

Cops suspected that the thieves had entered the premises by climbing the wall of the museum compound at the back side. As the stolen objects were made out of brass, police suspect that the thieves may try to sell those in local markets. To identify these persons, police personnel in plain cloth started keeping a strict vigil in and around the local markets. On Saturday, cops were tipped off about a man identified as Sanjay Jaiswal who bought some old objects at a high price. Immediately cops nabbed him from his residence at Kailash Bose Street. During the search, cops recovered several objects which were stolen from the museum. On Sunday he was produced at Bankshall court and has been remanded to police custody till June 2.