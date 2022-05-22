Raja Ram Mohan Roy's 250th birth anniversary observed with solemnity across Bengal

kolkata: The 250th birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy was observed with solemnity across the state.



The portrait of the 'First Modern Man of India' was garlanded at Nabanna, the state administrative headquarters. His ancestral house at Radhanagar in Hooghly was decorated and his statue was garlanded. The programme was organised jointly by the Hooghly district administration and Zilla Parishad. In Kolkata Maidan his statue was garlanded by Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Agriculture minister. The house of Raja on Amherst Street was decorated with light and his portrait was garlanded.TMC observed the day in every block. At Madhusudan Mancha the drama 'Bharatpathik Ram Mohan', will be presented. Programmes were held at Rammohun Museum, housed inside the campus of DC North's Office.

Seminars and symposia were held on the life and work of Raja Rammohun Roy. There was seminars on the musical talent of Raja.Raja Ram Mohan Roy had written treaties on Vedanta and Upanishads. He knew Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, Latin and Greek. He set up the Bramha Sabha in 1828 and protested against the evil social practices in Hinduism like Sati and child marriage.Roy was instrumental in setting up of Hindu College which later came to be known as the Presidency College.

He also helped Alexander Duff to set up the General Assembly's institution which later came to be known as the Scottish Church College.