Raising some procedural issues without validity demoralises public officials, tweets Home Dept

Kolkata: Without naming anyone, the Bengal government has lashed out at a section for raising some "procedural issues without validity" as the state government does not compromise with the procedures and protocols that ensure transparency and probity while simultaneously fighting against the twin blows of COVID-19 and cyclone Amphan.



In a tweet, the state Home department has stated: "Even when the entire state is reeling under the twin blows of Covid 19 and Amphan, and struggling its best to survive the crisis, procedures and protocols that ensure transparency and probity are not compromised by the state government machinery."

It further maintained in the tweet: "Raising some procedural issues without validity demoralises public officials. Saving lives in unprecedented times has been a top

priority, and urgency of

decisions in such warlike moments automatically precedes the elaborateness of peacetime niceties."

Though the state Home department did not mention anyone's name in the tweet, this comes following the tweets of Governor Jagdeep

Dhankhar raising allegation of irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment to tackle the COVID-19 situation. He had stated in a tweet on Friday: "Multi Crore Scam-Pandemic Purchase @MamataOfficial. Cover Up Probe-Lacks credibility. Decision Makers (-one) probing to shield culpability #MAP. Post

facto saviour mechanism! Independent Probe can alone fasten culpability Need Probe to track money trail and ill gotten

gain."

On Saturday, he again tweeted stating that "Those @MamataOfficial engaged in the probe must remember- "Be you ever so high, the law is always above you!" Time to be transparent and declare to people the quantum of purchase, sourcing of purchase, decision maker/s. All actions under public gaze. Duty bound to be watchful."

In connection with Dhankhar's tweet, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said on Saturday: "Such tweets are irresponsible acts."

Roy speaking on steps taken in this regard stated: "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

has set up an enquiry committee headed by a very senior IAS officer. If he has anything

to say, he should have forwarded it to the committee. Instead he is busy to tweet without assessing the validity of any allegations and it is very unfortunate. It is adversely affecting the dignity of the post he is holding."