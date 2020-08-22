Rainy weekend for S Bengal including Kolkata, predicts MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Friday predicted that another low pressure trough would be formed over Bay of Bengal between August 23-24, bringing more rainfall in all the South Bengal districts.



"Various South Bengal districts have been receiving light to moderate rainfall since august 17 due to the impact of a low pressure. In some parts a heavy rainfall was recorded. The intensity of rainfall will be reduced from Friday. Another low pressure will form over Bay of Bengal on August 23/24. As a result, all the South Bengal districts will witness rainfall from August 24-26. Some districts may receive heavy rainfall. The coastal districts like South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore may witness a little rise in the wind speed and the waves in the ocean may also go up. The low-lying areas of South Bengal may get flooded due to continuous rainfall," a senior weather official said.

The MeT office also issued an alert for the fishermen asking them not to venture into the sea as it may remain rough till August 26. Meanwhile, normal life has been affected in some parts of South Bengal districts including South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, Howrah, Purulia and Bankura due to heavy inundation.

Several parts of Purulia and Bankura were inundated after Shilabati and Kangshabati rivers flloded. Several parts of Geyokhali area under Mahishadal in East Midnapore remained flooded on Friday affecting normal life of the people. Relief camps have been set up in some parts along the sea coast in East Midnapore. People in relief camps are given food and other materials by the district administration. Around 2000 tarpaulins have been sent to Contai.

Meanwhile, at least four people died of electrocution and one was seriously injured in Kolkata and Howrah on Thursday as intermittent heavy rain continued to lash the districts of south Bengal since Wednesday night.

Two labourers were killed inside the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata and one was seriously injured when they accidentally touched a live wire while repairing a hoarding near the elephant enclosure.

Two more persons were electrocuted at Shibpur in Howrah when they touched an exposed live wire.