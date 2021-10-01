Rains: Waterlogging leads to traffic snarls at Biswa Bangla Sarani

Kolkata: Traffic movement along the Biswa Bangla Sarani was slow between Mahisbathan crossing and Nicco Park due to waterlogging situation after it rained for almost an hour on Thursday afternoon.



According to sources, due to the ongoing Airport-New Garia Metro project construction, the drainage system has been affected badly.

As a result during the rain water gets stagnant on the roads. However, the accumulated water clears within an hour after rain stops. On Thursday due to the inundated, traffic movement got slower.

According to Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA), waterlogging problem in and around College More and Techno India crossing the most lower area of Sector V.

As a result the area always gets under water when it rains a bit heavy. On Thursday the road from College More to Areva crossing was also under water.

"It took some time for the accumulated water to recede as there was incessant rainfall for around an hour and the drainage system had over-flown," said a NDITA official.