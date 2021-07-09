Rains trigger landslides, Teesta water-level crosses danger mark

Darjeeling: Incessant rainfall since Wednesday has triggered a number of landslides in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills. Water-level of the river Teesta has also crossed the danger mark rendering many a families residing on the shores, homeless.



"Around 42 houses have partly or fully been damaged in the Hills. 36 people have been shifted to safe locations, " stated S. Ponnambalam, DM, Darjeeling.

With heavy rainfall in Sikkim, the water level started rising rapidly. It crossed the danger mark at around 2am on Thursday. Water entered many houses located on the shores near Suntaleykhola as families fled leaving behind their belongings.

It is the first time in years that the water-level of Teesta rose up to flood the road leading to the Covid-19 hospital at Triveni.

Meanwhile landslides were reported from different parts of the Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills on Thursday. The protection wall at the 29th Mile landslide on National Highway 10 to Sikkim, collapsed owing to heavy rains. An uprooted tree damaged the house of one Santey Thami in Bhalukhop, Ward number 4, Kalimpong.

10 houses were affected by a landslide at Margaret's Hope Tea garden. The house of one Anita Thapa was damaged by a landslide on the road from Ghayabari to Giddeypahar. The road was initially blocked. Later the debris were removed, allowing vehicular movement.

Landslides were also reported from the Rongmook tea estate. In the outskirts of Darjeeling town, landslides were reported at Singamari Phatak and Raniban.

The road connecting Motadhura to Jorrukh in the Singtam Tea Estate was damaged owing to a landslide. The road to Gopaldhura in Singtam was also damaged owing to landslides. Slides were also reported from Lower Toong Soong area. However there have been no reports of any loss of life. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for Friday.