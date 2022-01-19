Rains to hit South Bengal dists on Friday& Sat: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted rainfall in various south Bengal districts on Friday and Saturday. The steady flow of cold north wind may also be interrupted due to the impact of the western disturbances in the weekend. As a result the people in the city may witness comparatively hot weather during that time.



According to the MeT office prediction, it may rain in the districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore on Friday and the temperature may also slide up from Friday. Various north Bengal districts may receive rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. Both north and south Bengal districts will receive rainfall on Friday.

People in both North and South Bengal will experience mist in the morning in the next few days. The city on Monday witnessed the coldest day in January so far with mercury plunging down below 13 degree Celsius.

The temperature dropped by almost 3 degrees in the city and adjoining areas on Monday. The lowest temperature remained at around 12.4 degree Celsius which was 2 degree below normal. The lowest temperature in the city and adjoining districts remained at around 13 degrees on Tuesday.

The MeT office said that weather will remain mostly dry in various South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours as a result people in south Bengal districts will continue to witness cold weather in the next two days after which the mercury may slide up further. Various south Bengal districts will witness light fog early in the morning in the next two days while north Bengal districts will mostly experience thick fog in the morning.