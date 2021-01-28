Rains likely, winter chill to prevail, says weatherman

Kolkata: Mercury dropped by 2 degree Celsius in the city on Wednesday giving a sense of winter chill once again to its people. The western districts may receive rainfall in the next couple of days, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore.



The city on Wednesday registered its lowest temperature at 14.1. The MeT office said that the winter chill would prevail in all the South Bengal districts in the next couple of days. The city dwellers felt cold weather in the morning but as the day progressed the cold condition ceased.

Most of the South Bengal districts witnessed a foggy morning on Wednesday. The situation will remain the same particularly in the early morning in the next few days. The highest temperature in the city remained around 22.7 on Wednesday.

Thick fog alert has been issued to various North Bengal districts. The visibility will remain around 200 meter in the districts like Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri in the next 48 hours. Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum, North 24-Parganas, West Burdwan in South Bengal will also witness foggy mornings in the next two days. The visibility may drop below 50 meters in some places, the MeT office warned.

The temperature had dropped by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the last week and then again mercury soared up in the past two days. It started sliding down again from Tuesday night. There has been a fluctuation in temperature in the early morning and late evening hours.

"There may be another spell of cold wave in the state before the entry of the Western disturbances. There is a possibility of rainfall in some of the western parts of the state on Friday. The lowest temperature in the city and other South Bengal districts may hover around 14-16 degree Celsius," a weather official said.