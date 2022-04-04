Rains likely to intensify in North Bengal in next 24 hrs

kolkata: Several parts of Darjeeling and other areas of North Bengal received rainfall on Sunday and it may further intensify in the next 24 hours.



The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore has predicted light rainfall in Murshidabad, Birbhum, Nadia. The sky in all the north Bengal districts will mostly remain cloudy in the next 24 hours with several parts receiving rainfall. The MeT office on Saturday had predicted rainfall in some of the North Bengal districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar. On the other hand, the heat wave situation will continue to sweep through the entire western part of the state.

People in the city will witness humid conditions in the next couple of days. The highest temperature in the city and its adjoining areas remained around 33-34 degree Celsius on Sunday while the lowest temperature stood at 27-28 degree. The highest temperature in Kolkata slightly dropped in the past 48 hours. The highest temperature in western districts has already reached nearly 40 degree Celsius.

The weather office had already warned that a heat wave would sweep through Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram.

The traditional hot belt of Bankura, Purulia and some parts of Burdwan are likely to see a further rise in temperature in the next few days, the weather office said.