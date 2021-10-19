Rains lash city, Digha receives heaviest showers in past 24 hrs

kolkata: Denizens in the city woke up to a rainy Monday after witnessing overnight showers. Kolkata received 22 mm rainfall, while Dum Dum in the



northern outskirts of the city recorded 53 mm rainfall till 8.30am on Monday, the MeT department said.

Due to overnight rainfall, several parts of the city were inundated but the accumulated water was quickly discharged. Traffic movement was slow in various portions of the city on Monday. The situation is unlikely to change even on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, several other districts witnessed heavy-to-moderate rainfall on Monday. The seaside resort town of Digha received the heaviest rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday recording 117 mm rainfall, while the river port town of Canning received 108 mm rainfall, the Met said.

Meanwhile, a woman in South 24-Parganas died after a mud house collapsed due to incessant rains. The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Bijoli Santra, a resident of Rajnagar village under Namkhana in South 24-Parganas.

Regional Metereological Centre in Alipore predicted heavy rainfall in the coastal districts in the next 24 hours while other south Bengal districts will also receive light to moderate rainfall.

"Both north and south Bengal districts will witness thunderstorm activity accompanied with lightning along with moderate rainfall from October 18-20. A warning has been issued for the coastal districts of North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore which will receive heavy rainfall. Kolkata, Howrah and Jhargram will receive moderate-to-heavy rainfall in some pockets in the next 24 hours. Various other districts in south Bengal will also receive rainfall. The situation will improve from October 21," said Sanjib Banerjee, a senior official of the MeT office on Monday.

North Bengal districts will also receive rainfall in the next couple of days. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar will receive a heavy rainfall while some other places may see extremely heavy rainfall till October 20.