Rains: Farmers told to take steps to drain out water quickly from lands

Kolkata: The state Agriculture department has issued advisory to the farmers to minimise the loss to crops like potato, vegetables and oil seeds with forecast of rain in different districts of Bengal from January 11 to 14.



The farmers have been advised to make facilities for draining out water from lands which are full of crops. The fruits and vegetables which have already grown as matured crops would be lifted from the agricultural fields in advance with possibility of hail storms not being ruled out. Hail storms contribute to damage of crops to a large extent.

Detailed instructions have been meted out at the district level mentioning the use of chemicals with proportionate composition to minimise the effect of rain or hail storm.

Directions have also been issued regarding do's to prevent yeast or other fungus develop in cultivated vegetables.

"Even if it is found that some sort of disease have developed in potatoes or vegetables necessary assistance will be provided from the department in identifying the disease and remedial measures," a senior official of the Agriculture department said.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Agriculture minister said that the Agriculture Directorate have issued necessary instructions and farmers have been asked to contact their nearest district agriculture office in case of any assistance.

"Mustard crop is very much prone to get damaged in such moist weather conditions so we have advised the farmers to mix Metalaxyl and Mancozeb in proportion as advised in the advisory and spray it by mixing with water," the official added.

According to weather department, there are chances of light rainfall in South Bengal districts on January 11 and light to medium rain during January 12 to 14.

In North Bengal districts light to medium rainfall and hailstorm is some areas have been predicted from January 12 to 14.