'Rainfall with breeze upto 50 kmph in next 48 hrs'

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Tuesday predicted that the city and other south Bengal districts will receive rains accompanied by strong breeze measuring around 40-50 kmph in the next 48 hours.



There is a prediction that it may also rain during the weekend as well.

The city and various other south Bengal districts received rainfall on Tuesday morning along with strong breeze.

People woke up to cloudy mornings as well. Sky became partially clear after the rainfall. A low pressure is likely to form this week which may turn into a depression by the weekend bringing some rainfall in the state.

People may experience comparatively colder weather in the late evening and night hours.

Various north Bengal districts have also been receiving rainfall in the past few days. Overnight rainfall in the city and other south Bengal districts brought down the temperature on Monday as well. Alipore MeT office had earlier predicted heavy thundershowers in various south

Bengal districts including Kolkata in the beginning of next week. Orange alert had been issued for the city as there was thunderstorm prediction in various parts along with

strong breeze.

The city and other south Bengal districts will receive heavy rainfall along with wind measuring around 40-50 kmph in the next 24 hours.

Most of the south Bengal districts will also receive thunderstorms till May 4, a weather official said.

Some parts of the city had received a spell of rainfall last Friday after a gap of 58 days though the intensity of rainfall had been low but in the past

48 hours, several districts received few spells of thunderstorms. Around 5 people have died due to heatwaves this season so far.