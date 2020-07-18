Rainfall warning for North Bengal, Sikkim

Darjeeling: The MeT office has predicted heavy rainfall in the districts of North Bengal from July 18-21.



A weather bulletin by G K Das, scientist, Regional Meteorological Centre Alipore, Kolkata, states that heavy rainfall will occur owing to the shifting of monsoon trough along the foothills of the Himalayas.

The bulletin has issued a Yellow warning of heavy to very rainfall (7 to 20 cm) in certain areas including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar on July 18 along with heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) in places over Sikkim, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda.

From July 19-21, Orange warning has been issued. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Bengal. The impact of heavy rains would result in landslides, mudslides, blockage of roads, inundation of low lying areas, possibility of floods and reduction of visibility, stated the bulletin.