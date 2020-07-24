Rainfall to intensify: MeT office

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological centre in Alipore said rainfall will intensify in the North Bengal districts from Sunday. Some South Bengal districts may also receive scattered rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Various North Bengal districts have been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days. As a result, several parts have gone under water. As the day progressed, the intensity of the rainfall decreased. On Thursday night, it rained heavily leading to the rise in the water level of various rivers. The water level in a number of rivers in Alipurduar has gone up which has become a cause of concern for the district administration. The monsoon trough has become active and moved towards South Bengal. It is expected that it will bring rainfall in the city and various other districts. Some parts of South Bengal may also witness thunderstorms. The city's sky partially remained cloudy on Friday.