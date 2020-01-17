Rainfall predicted again in parts of South Bengal, winter to stay

Kolkata: Rainfall has been predicted in some of the South Bengal districts in the weekend, due to the recurring impact of western disturbance.



According to the prediction of the Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore, various North Bengal districts may also receive rainfall in the next 24 hours.

There is no prediction of temperature going down in the next couple of days, but the MeT office is yet to announce the withdrawal of winter from the state.

On Thursday, the MeT office said that temperature might go up slightly and the people would witness comparatively hot condition during the afternoon hours.

A senior weather official on Friday said: "The temperature in various South Bengal districts may go up slightly, while during night it might dip by a few notches. In the early morning hours, people will experience a cold weather. There may also be light to moderate mist in the air in all the South Bengal districts."

"There may be light rainfall in the districts of Bankura, Purulia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum and West Midnapore in the next 48 hour," he added.

However, there is no prediction of rainfall in the city as of now. As there has been incursion of vapour into the land area, some of the South Bengal districts may witness thick fog in the morning hours in the next few days.

The city's lowest temperature on Friday remained at around 15.6 degree Celsius, which is one degree above normal. In the last 24 hours, the highest temperature in the

city has gone up to 29.4 degree Celsius, which is four degrees above normal.

The lowest temperature in the city may rise by one degree in

the next 24 hours, the weather

office said.