Rainfall likely in city right after Christmas, says MeT office

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore predicted a rise in temperature by a few notches in the next 48 hours and rainfall in various South Bengal districts, including the city, between Thursday and Friday.



A senior weather official said that clouds are expected to enter the city over the next two days, as a low-pressure trough will form over Jharkhand. The situation may be further aggravated due to an approaching western disturbance.

The city's sky may remain cloudy on Christmas, while the city and various South Bengal districts may witness a drizzle anytime between Thursday and Friday. The states like Odisha and Jharkhand will also receive moderate rainfall.

"A trough will be formed between Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand over the next 24 hours, due to moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal. As the trough will form over the neighbouring states, western districts like Purulia, Bankura and Birbhum may receive heavy showers," the official said.

The mercury in the city has started climbing in the past 48 hours, giving a sudden break to the winter chill which swept across the South Bengal districts for a while.

The low pressure trough and the western disturbance will hamper the steady flow of the northern wind, as a result of which the temperature may slightly go up.

The lowest temperature in the city was recorded at 14.2 degree Celsius on Tuesday, while the highest temperature remained at 23.5 degree Celsius.

The temperature in the western districts of the state was slightly low compared to that of the city. The cold wave condition may, however, prevail in the North Bengal districts.