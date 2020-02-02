Rainfall again soon in Bengal, mercury to climb up in city and adjoining areas

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological centre in Alipore has predicted light rainfall in the middle of the current week for yet another time during winter, under the influence of Western Disturbance which is likely to enter Jammu Kashmir and various other regions in North Bengal on Monday.



According to the weather office, various South Bengal districts may witness light rainfall in the middle of the week. This may also lead to the mercury dipping in the city.

As per the assumption of weather officials, people in the city and other South Bengal districts may experience hotter days as the temperature may slide up further due to a possible change in the weather system.

The lowest temperature in the city remained at 15.1 degree Celsius on Sunday, which is one degree lower than normal. On Saturday the city recorded its lowest temperature at 13.5 degree Celsius. People may continue to experience a cold weather on Monday as well, with the mercury hovering around 14 degree Celsius.

The city-dwellers woke up to a misty morning on Sunday, but the mist later disappeared as the day progressed. Some of the North Bengal districts, however, received rainfall on Sunday. Apart from Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, the other North Bengal districts mainly stayed dry. No rainfall has been traced in South Bengal districts as well.

"From Tuesday there may be a rise in temperature due to a possible change in the weather system. Some of the South Bengal districts may also receive light rainfall in the middle of the week due to the impact of yet another Western Disturbance, which may hit Jammu and Kashmir on Monday," a senior weather official said.

"A fresh Western Disturbance is going to form in the northern parts of the country, which will have some impact on the weather system in the state. As a result, the mercury will start going up from Tuesday. The lowest temperature in the city and other South Bengal districts may go up to 16-17 degree Celsius, depending on the change in the weather system," he added.

There will be mist in all the South Bengal districts early in the morning hours, which will disappear with the passing of the day. In some pockets of North Bengal, the visibility level would be poor in the early morning hours and late night due to fog.