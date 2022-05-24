Rain with thunderstorm hits several parts of South Bengal

kolkata: Rains accompanied by thundershowers lashed several parts of South Bengal on Tuesday afternoon, including Kolkata. It did not rain later in the evening as a result the cricket match in the Eden Gardens was not hampered. Rainfall, however, failed to bring down the humidity level.



Rain lasted for nearly half-an-hour in the afternoon. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had earlier predicted scattered rainfall in various south Bengal districts till Tuesday. There was a heavy rainfall prediction in some pockets of North Bengal as well. The MeT office said that discomfort will prevail in the city and other south Bengal districts due to high humidity levels.

Monsoon is expected to enter Kerala within the next three days. There has been an incursion of huge moisture into Bengal from the sea. The city and other South Bengal districts witnessed a Nor'wester on Saturday afternoon that killed nearly seven people across the state. A favourable atmosphere had been created over the Bay of Bengal for Nor'wester.

Most of the north Bengal districts have been receiving heavy showers in the past couple of days. The intensity of rainfall will reduce in north Bengal. Some pockets may, however, see heavy rainfall. Some of the North Bengal districts and also some pockets in south Bengal received rains on Sunday.

It may be mentioned; the city witnessed the first spell of Norwester of this season on the last day of April and received rainfall after a heat spell over 57 days in a row. In May, the city dwellers have so far witnessed two spells of Nor'wester. Monsoon may enter the mainland on May 27.