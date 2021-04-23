Rain & thunderstorm throw life out of gear in North Bengal

DARJEELING: A sudden thunderstorm threw life out of gear in North Bengal on Thursday. The worst affected were Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts. The higher reaches of the district including Sandakphu and Phalut witnessed heavy snowfall.



On Thursday morning heavy rains, coupled with gusty winds and thundering were witnessed in different parts of North Bengal. The storm lasted for nearly half an hour uprooting trees and electric poles. Corrugated roofs of houses were blown off.

The town witnessed disruption in electric supply. Many areas of the town trees and electric poles blocked roads and crashed on parked vehicles. Vehicular traffic was disrupted in many areas. "Work is on to clear the uprooted trees and to restore electricity on a war footing. We are accessing the damages. However there are no reports of loss of life" stated an administrative official of the Darjeeling district.

In Jalpaiguri, many areas also witnessed water logging. Houses were damaged, trees and electricity poles uprooted. "There is widespread damage. Electricity has been disrupted. There are reports of some persons being injured also in the storm" stated Moumita Godara Basu, District Magistrate (DM), of Jalpaiguri.

In the Hills, Mirik was the worst affected. Three houses were damaged in Duptin GP while another was damaged in Marma Tea Estate.

Meanwhile the high reaches of Sandakphu and Phalut witnessed untimely snowfall from the wee hours of Thursday.

Sandakphu located at 12000 feet is a world famous trekking destination. Land Rovers taxis also ply to this picturesque place.

At present there are about 9 Land Rovers with tourists in Sandakphu. "The vehicles are plying till Chouri Chowk from where the roads are not motorable owing to heavy snowfall of around 6 inches. Passengers have to walk around 3 km of the last leg to Sandakphu" stated Chandan Pradhan, Secretary, Singhalila Land Rover Owners Association.