Rain plays spoilsport for Kolkatans on Saraswati Puja

Kolkata: Rains have dampened the spirit of Saraswati Puja celebration in the state, especially for the youngsters.



In various parts of South Bengal, rainfall has given a difficult time to the puja organisers as well. Many of the puja organisers who had erected their pandals with no cover over the idols, had to struggle hard to protect the idols from getting drenched.

The MeT office had earlier warned the puja organisers, saying that rain may have an impact on Saraswati Puja celebration this year.

The students from various schools and colleges who stepped out of their houses for pandal-hopping, got drenched due to the untimely rainfall.

The people in the city and other South Bengal districts woke up to a cloudy morning on Thursday, as thick mist covered the sky in the early hours.

As the day progressed, it started raining in the city and other adjoining districts. Though people witnessed sunshine in some places, it did not stay for long. The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore had earlier predicted that various South Bengal districts will receive light to moderate rainfall on Thursday.

The city and its adjoining districts like Howrah, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and others received rainfall on Thursday. Meanwhile, the MeT office said on Thursday that it would stop raining in the South Bengal districts from Friday, while various North Bengal districts including Darjeeling and Kalimpong are expected to receive more rainfall in the next 24 hours. The weather condition may improve in North Bengal from February 1.

The lowest temperature in the city remained at around 17 degree Celsius on Thursday and it may further slide down in the next 48 hours. The people in the city and other South Bengal districts may experience a cold spell on Saturday and Sunday. "The temperature may slightly go down further from Saturday. The lowest temperature in the city may remain around 14 degree Celsius in Kolkata on February 1. The districts may, however, witness the mercury go down to 12 degree Celsius. There may be widespread rainfall in various districts of North Bengal in the next 24 hours," a senior weather official said.