Rain may play spoilsport on Saptami and Ashtami: MeT

KOLKATA: Rain may play spoilsport for the Puja revellers both in North and South Bengal on the day of Saptami and Ashtami due to a combined effect of the withdrawal of south-west monsoon and a cyclonic circulation which may form over the Bay of Bengal during that period, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.



Sanjeeb Bandyopadhyay, a senior official of the MeT office predicted that on October 1, the cyclonic circulation may form over north east Bay of Bengal as a result of which there may be heavy rainfall in various south Bengal districts from October 2, the day of Saptami. North Bengal districts may receive heavy rainfall from October 4, the day of Nabami. There will be hardly any rainfall before October 1, MeT officials assured.

The entire state of Bengal is going to celebrate Durga Puja with much pomp and grandeur after two years Covid catastrophe. The south-west monsoon's withdrawal process in the eastern part would start from October 10 bringing some rainfall in some parts of Bengal and Odisha. Withdrawal of monsoon may trigger rainfall but the intensity of rainfall may not be so strong.

Rainfall activity may take place in a scattered manner in various places of Bengal and Odisha between September 30 and October 6 due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, the official said.

It may be mentioned here that people are more enthusiastic about pandal hopping this year especially after two years of Covid pandemic when many of the city dwellers had to confine themselves in their houses. Some people were so excited this year that they visited Sreebhumi Puja pandal on the day of Mahalaya.

South Bengal districts received nearly twice as much rainfall on September 12 than what they received between September 1-11. The rainfall deficit remained around 17 per cent. In the case of Kolkata, the rain deficit stands at around 33 per cent.

It may be mentioned here that Gangetic Bengal registered around 35 per cent rain deficit in early August and the overall rainfall deficit reduced up to 20 per cent till August end.