Rain likely in Bengal next week: MeT

Kolkata: Rain is likely in southern West Bengal next week from Tuesday to Friday, due to a western disturbance and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, the weather office said on Friday. Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in northern West Bengal as well from Wednesday to Friday, it said.



The unseasonal rain is likely to cause damage to standing crops and vegetables, it said.

Prices of vegetables, which are already high in retail markets of Kolkata compared to usual prices during the winter, may increase further owing to the rain, as per market sources.