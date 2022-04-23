Rain eludes Kolkata; lightning strikes 12-yr-old

Kolkata: Despite predictions by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, rain eluded Kolkata while thundershowers caused by the first spell of Nor'wester have already hit some South Bengal districts.



In an unfortunate incident, a child in Purulia died after being struck by lightning.

Ramu Hembram (12) was playing in the courtyard when lightning struck him. The incident occurred at Dhakibad village under Balarampur block in Purulia. The victim was declared dead after being taken to Balarampur Block Hospital.

There was prediction of rainfall in Kolkata and other districts on Thursday and Friday. Clouds gathered over the city on Thursday but there was no rain. Last week also, the MeT office predicted rainfall in the city but that did not happen. A cyclonic circulation formed over Jharkhand on Tuesday, raising hopes of relief from the sweltering heat spell. The cyclonic circulation drew moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal and the conditions were favourable for the formation of rain-bearing thunderclouds over Jharkhand and adjoining districts of Bengal. But the city is yet to receive the first spell of Nor'wester. Some South Bengal districts like East Midanpore, Purulia received rainfall since Thursday night.

A thunderstorm hit Purulia on Thursday evening. A strong breeze also blew through the region.

The heat wave situation is still continuing through the entire western part of the state. People in the city have been witnessing humid conditions in the past couple of days. The discomfort level currently prevails throughout South Bengal.

In 2021, the first spell of Nor'wester hit Kolkata on April 6. This year, people in South Bengal are yet to witness a single spell of Nor'wester. The sky partially remained cloudy in some parts of South Bengal on Friday and people also witnessed gush of winds in the city and its adjoining areas.