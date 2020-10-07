Railways to run 3 pairs of spl trains ahead of Puja

Kolkata: In a bid to cater to the extra rush of the passengers, Eastern Railway is all set to introduce three pairs of special trains.



The Sealdah – New Delhi – Sealdah Superfast AC Special, Howrah – Jamalpur – Howrah Special and Malda – Delhi – Malda Special train will run with effect from October 12, 2020.

Meanwhile, the East-West Metro Corridor's tunnel boring machine (TBM) Urvi, after crossing Sealdah flyover on Sunday, is likely to reach Sealdah Metro Station on Wednesday.

While TBM Chandi became redundant after hitting against an aquifer last year on August 31, its twin Urvi took up the task of burrowing the remaining portion covering a length of around 1.8km.

According to sources, the distance between the existing main building of Sealdah Railway Station and the upcoming metro station is around 20 metres. The TBM Urvi is around five metres away from the metro station at Sealdah.