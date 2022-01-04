Railways to impose fine on passengers not wearing masks

kolkata: Eastern Railway on Monday decided to take strict action and impose fine on passengers, if found not wearing masks.

"We have started a vigilance drive. RPF officials are monitoring passengers inside the train and on the station premises. If a passenger is not wearing a mask, then a fine will be imposed," said an official of Eastern Railway.

He reiterated that special miking is being done at stations mentioning the COVID-19 guidelines. Passengers are being urged to keep social distance while travelling in the train as well as on the station premises.

When asked whether the staff special train should be run for daily commuter to cater to the rush of passengers, the Eastern Railway official said: "The decision will be taken after consultation with the state government."

At present, Staff Special Trains are being run for passengers associated with essential services, like health, veterinary service, law and order, court, social welfare homes, bank, correctional services, etc.