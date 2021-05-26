Railways takes measures to combat Cyclone Yaas

KOLKATA: South Eastern Railway (SER) and Eastern Railway (ER) have taken measures to ensure safety precautions in view of cyclone Yaas. Trains under both ER and SER have been chained to prevent damages due to high wind speed.



While SER has cancelled 119 special long trains, ER has cancelled 25 long distance trains. "All the divisions have been told to keep water tanks filled up well in advance before the commencement of the cyclone to avoid an imminent shortage. Sufficient stocks of medicines have been instructed to be kept available at the Railway hospitals," said an official of Eastern Railway.

Tower wagons are kept ready for overhead wire maintenance and repairing throughout the Railway tracks. Special emphasis has been laid on Sealdah Division where tower wagons are kept ready with all equipment and manpower at Baruipur, Lakshmikantapur, Sonarpur and Sealdah South.

Water evacuation pumps and generator sets are kept ready at Howrah Car Shed, Tikiapara, Sealdah South and Jhill siding. For hospitals, especially at B R Singh and at Howrah Orthopaedic Hospital, exclusive staff has been deployed from Electrical and Civil departments to fight any unforeseen eventuality on account of cyclone. Breakdown and restoration gangs for overhead wire Carriage and Wagon, Permanent Way, Civil Engineering and Signal and Telecom departments are kept on high alert. "Accident Relief Trains and Medical vans have been kept ready for emergency deployment. We have also launched Helpline Numbers. There are 033-23516967 (Sealdah), 033-26411415 (Howrah), 9002023983 (Asansol) and 9002024986 (Malda)," pointed out the official.