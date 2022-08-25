Rail Vikas Nigam to compensate for damage of underground drainage line

KOLKATA: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), which is executing the Joka BBD Bag metro project, has agreed to pay for the damage that has recently occurred in the underground drainage line of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) while carrying out work for the metro corridor.



Senior officials of KMC led by Member Mayor-in-Council (Sewerage and Drainage) Tarak Singh on Wednesday held a meeting with the RVNL authorities at the KMC headquarters. Chief Project Manager, RVNL Harsimran Singh was present during the meeting. According to sources, RVNL has admitted to the negligence on their part that had led to the damage to the drainage pipeline.

They have also agreed to provide the damage cost to the KMC. A joint inspection of the site situated at Jala Lane in Kidderpore will be carried out by KMC and RVNL on Thursday . CESC officials will also be present as their utility line has also gone underground.

A senior official of KMC said that the estimate of the damage will soon be made by a team led by Director General (Drainage) Santanu Ghosh and will be sent to RVNL.

The expenditure for the damage will be quite whopping considering the fact that the underground drainage line dates back to the British period.

The metro project will be elevated from Joka to Mominpore and then it will go underground upto BBDBag. The damage occurred while taking underground work in between Mominpore and Kidderpore. "The meeting was held today (Wednesday) under the directions of Mayor Firhad Hakim. Steps will be taken for repairing of the pipeline as soon as possible,"Tarak Singh said.