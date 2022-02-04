Rail fracture hits Metro services for three hours

KOLKATA: Metro Railway services were disrupted in the North-South Corridor after a rail fracture was detected between Belgachia and Shyambazar station at 8. 14 am on Thursday.

"Due to a Rail fracture between Belgachia and Shyambazar station, Metro service between Dumdum and Girish Park was suspended for nearly three hours," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway. "Normal services were restored between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhas terminal stations at 11.06 am," pointed out the official.He reiterated that truncated services were run for a few hours.