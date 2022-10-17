Rail blockade at Park Circus after train hits woman

KOLKATA: A rail blockade took place at Park Circus railway station on Sunday after a woman was injured after being hit by a train while crossing the railway tracks.



She was crossing the tracks along with her two sons, who escaped without a scratch.

The injured woman was hit by a local train. She was immediately rushed to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital.

The rail blockade started at around 1:30 pm and lasted until 2:40 pm. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) was stationed in the area to reduce the tension.

Due to the protest by the locals, disruption in train movement was made. According to the local residents, the road near the Park Circus station was blocked by the railway a month ago.

After that people had started walking through the narrow section between the up and down line.