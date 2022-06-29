Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani becomes member of PAC

kolkata: The West Bengal Legislative Assembly has finalised the name of Krishna Kalyani, MLA of Raiganj in North Dinajpur as the member of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) who will be replacing Mukul Roy. Roy had submitted his resignation as chairman of the PAC to Speaker Biman Banerjee citing ill health.



Banerjee said on Wednesday that Kalyani is officially a BJP MLA. "Whatever he has said in the media or anywhere else will not be taken into consideration. I have not received any evidence that he has switched over to any other political party. Every step has been taken in accordance with the rules of the Assembly," the Speaker said.

On being asked whether Kalyani will replace Roy as chairman of PAC, he said that it is his prerogative who should be made the chairman. "The chairman's name will be announced in an appropriate time. He (Krishna Kalyani) has been inducted as a member of PAC," he added.

There are speculations that Kalyani has been inducted in the PAC as he will be made the chairman. In October 2021, Kalyani had left the saffron party and switched over to TMC. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had filed a petition before Banerjee and also before the Calcutta High Court to disqualify Kalyani's MLA status. The case is still pending with the high court.

It is learnt that Banerjee had directly spoken with Roy soon after receiving his resignation letter. He enquired about the latter's health and asked him whether he had resigned under any pressure. Roy made it clear that he did so because of his ill health.