Raid at Hookah bars: 10 held for flouting Covid restrictions

kolkata: The police have arrested 10 persons from two hookah bars in Bhowanipore on Wednesday night for allegedly violating the Covid protocols. It had been alleged that the hookah bars were running illegally behind two cafes.



According to sources, after cops conducted raid at Park Hotel for violating Covid protocols, senior Kolkata Police officials had instructed all the police station in-charges to be more vigilant in order to prevent violation of the Covid protocols and deal strictly with its violators.

For the past few days, cops of Bhowanipore police station were getting inputs about two cafes which are being kept open till late night ignoring the state government orders.

On Wednesday night, cops from Bhowanipore police station conducted raids at the two cafes styled as The Wings located on Elgin Road and The Mad Zava located on Aston Road. During the raid cops found that both the café were open and serving hookah to its customers. From the Wings, police have arrested three persons who are the joint owners of the café. From the Mad Zava, seven persons including the manager of the café were arrested. However, the owners of the Mad Zava are absconding.

The police have registered two separate cases in connection with the raids. In both the cases, the accused persons have been booked under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 1of the Disaster Management Act and relevant sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.