Raghunath Murmu's grandson expresses gratitude to CM

Kolkata: The grandson of Pandit Raghunath Murmu, the pioneer of Santhal enlightenment in India, expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for announcing state holiday on Pandit Murmu's birthday.

Following the Chief Minister's announcement on January 18 at Nandigram in East Midnapore, the state government on Saturday notified that every year the birthday of Pandit Murmu would be observed as a state holiday.

Murmu was a Santali writer. He is known for his Ol Chiki script. He wrote several songs and plays. He also wrote school text books in the Ol Chiki script.

In a tweet on Sunday, the state Home department mentioned that "the grandson of Pandit Raghunath Murmu, the pioneer of Santhal

enlightenment in India, has congratulated the Chief Minister and Government of West Bengal for their decision to observe the birthday of Pandit Murmu as a respectful holiday on

the ensuing Buddha Purnima Day that is on May 26 in 2021. Salutation comes from the International Santhal Council too".

This year, the holiday has already been declared on May 26 on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.