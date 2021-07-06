Radhikapur Spl Express derails near Burdwan

KOLKATA: A coach next to the engine of 03053 Howrah Radhikapur Special derailed while entering Barddhaman Junction railway station on Monday. Though no one was injured in the incident, the derailment created chaos at the railway station. "We heard a huge sound and then the train stopped. All the passengers got down from the train and saw the luggage coach next to the engine had derailed from the track (by over 2. 5 metres)," said a passenger.



"The train was about to enter the four number platform at Barddhaman Junction railway station when it got derailed. The four wheels of the coach derailed from the track. There was no injury reported," said an official.