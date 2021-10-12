Rabindrasangeet exponent Swapan Gupta no more

KOLKATA: Noted Rabindrasangeet exponent Swapan Gupta passed away on Monday afternoon. He was 77 and suffering from cancer for quite some time.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her condolences to the family members and admirers of Swapan Gupta A student of Ramakrishna Mission Residential College, Narendrapur, he took up music as his profession. He was visually-impaired but that could never dampen his undaunted spirit.

He took lessons in Rabindrasangeet from Debabrata Biswas and picked up his style and rendition. He travelled across the country and abroad to take part in musical

festivals. Gupta's love for Rabindranath Tagore was so deep that he sang only his songs not only on stage but also at private meetings. He was close to Swami Lokeswarananda, who was the founder secretary of Narendrapur RKM. Lokeswaranandaji's inspiration and guidance had given Gupta confidence and helped him to overcome his physical challenges.