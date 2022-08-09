Rabindranath Tagore's death anniversary observed in state

KOLKATA: The death anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore was observed across the state with due solemnity.



At Nimtala crematorium, the statue of Tagore was garlanded by Mayor Firhad Hakim and Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh. Tagore died on August 7, 1941 which in that year was Baishe Shravan, the 22nd day of the month of Shravana.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Parliamentary Affairs minister garlanded the portrait of Rabindranath in the Assembly House.

Speaker Biman Bandyopahyay along with the MLAs were present at the function.

State Information and Cultural Affairs department organised a programme titled Rabindranath of Barsabaran to commemorate Tagore's death anniversary at Rabindra Sadan. Noted singers paid their tribute to Tagore.

Housing Infrastructure Development corporation (HIDCO) organised a programme 'Sesh Nahi Je' to pay tribute to Tagore through songs and dance at Rabindra Tirtha.

To mark the occasion saplings were planted. Satyajit Ray had made a documentary on Tagore on his birth centenary in 1961. The documentary starts with a tribute paid to him, "On the 7th of August, 1941 in the city of Calcutta a man died. His mortal remains perished. But he left behind him a heritage which no fire could consume."

Rabindra Bharati University observed the death anniversary of Tagore at its Jorasanko campus through rendition of songs, staging of his drama 'Grihaprabesh' and , screening of documentary 'Mahaprayan'