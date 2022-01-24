Rabindra & Subhas Sarobar, all major parks in city to reopen today

Top
KOLKATA: Rabindra Sarobar, Subhas Sarobar and all major parks in the city are opening up from Monday.

There has been a demand particularly from the senior citizens and morning walkers to open up parks in the city.

According to a senior official of Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority ( KMDA), the custodian of Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar, the lakes will open up for morning walkers from 6 am to 9 am. Only 18 plus and fully-vaccinated citizens will be allowed. A senior official of the Parks & Square department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation said that the parks under their aegis will open from 6 am to 9 am and from 3 pm to 6

pm from Monday. The parks were closed from January 3 after a spike in Covid cases was witnessed.Newtown Kolkata Development Authority ( NKDA) will soon take a decision regarding opening of the parks. Eco Park Ring Road is open for the morning walkers. Citizens have requested NKDA to reopen all parks at least for tmorning walkers.

Team MP

Team MP


