Rabindra & Subhas Sarobar, all major parks in city to reopen today

KOLKATA: Rabindra Sarobar, Subhas Sarobar and all major parks in the city are opening up from Monday.



There has been a demand particularly from the senior citizens and morning walkers to open up parks in the city.

According to a senior official of Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority ( KMDA), the custodian of Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar, the lakes will open up for morning walkers from 6 am to 9 am. Only 18 plus and fully-vaccinated citizens will be allowed. A senior official of the Parks & Square department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation said that the parks under their aegis will open from 6 am to 9 am and from 3 pm to 6

pm from Monday. The parks were closed from January 3 after a spike in Covid cases was witnessed.Newtown Kolkata Development Authority ( NKDA) will soon take a decision regarding opening of the parks. Eco Park Ring Road is open for the morning walkers. Citizens have requested NKDA to reopen all parks at least for tmorning walkers.