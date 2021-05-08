Rabindra Jayanti to be a low-key affair amid pandemic

KOLKATA: The celebrations for the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore will be a low-key affair this year in view of the ongoing pandemic situation.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be present at a function on Cathedral Road in the afternoon.

Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) will observe Tagore's birth anniversary virtually at Rabindra Tirtha. The programme will start at 7 am and will be live-streamed on the Facebook page of Rabindra Tirtha.

It is the second consecutive year when Tagore's birth anniversary will be observed virtually. The poet's birthday is observed with great enthusiasm across Bengal. Before the pandemic broke out, a programme used to be held on Rabindra Sadan campus on his birth anniversary. Rabindra Sangeet exponents used to take part in the programme. The venue was later shifted to Cathedral Road. Tagore's birth anniversary will be observed virtually on Rabindra Bharati campus at Jorasanko, the house where he was born in 1861. Earlier, a musical programme used to be held at Jorasanko.

The clubs and various organisations have suspended the programme in view of the pandemic.