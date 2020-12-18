Rabindra Bharati University V-C's tenure extended by 3 months

Kolkata: The tenure of Rabindra Bharati University Vice-Chancellor Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury has been extended for a period of three months. Ray Chaudhury's term was scheduled to end on Friday, December 18.



However, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who happens to be the chancellor of the state universities tweeted on Friday stating that Ray Chaudhury's tenure will be extended for three months.

"In exercise of my powers u/s 9 (2) (b) of the Rabindra Bharati University Act, 1981, Professor Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury has been allowed to continue further as Vice-Chancellor for period of three months from 18.12.2020 onwards or until further orders, whichever is earlier," Dhankhar tweeted on Thursday.

A few months ago West Bengal State University Vice-Chancellor Basab Chaudhuri got an extension of six months. The tenure of Vice-Chancellor of Kalyani University Shankar Ghosh is also ending this month.