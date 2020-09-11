Kolkata: Mahua Moitra, Trinamool Congress MP has severely criticised BJP national president JP Nadda for his statement that Mamata Banerjee is affecting the interest of the Hindus by clamping lockdown.



Nadda had earlier said that there was lockdown in Bengal on August 5 when the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir was being laid in Ayodhya whereas it was lifted during the Bakri Eid on August 1.

Coming down heavily on Nadda, Moitra tweeted: "Rabid bigoted men singularly responsible for splitting India, ruining institutions, trampling on the Constitution, dare to point fingers?". She further maintained "Men who have lost the right to be called human beings usurping right to certify us as Hindus?"

Moitra said the BJP has practiced its own Hinduism which is full of " hatred and oppression," she said adding "it will take the leaders several years to understand the basic philosophy of Hinduism which has accepted all thoughts and ideas. They have ruined the country and now they are teaching us how to follow the real paths of Hinduism," she asked.

Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool Congress secretary general criticised BJP for trying to divide Bengal on the basis of caste and religion. "Bengal has always believed in communal harmony and this is our tradition and heritage. The people of Bengal will thwart any attempt to divide the state on the basis of religion." He said: "Instead of giving lectures and telling lies and only lies the BJP leaders should come up with facts and try to be by the side of the people."

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has over and again criticised the BJP for its "narrow minded and hate politics." She had said: "The social fabric of Bengal is based on harmony and peace. From the days of Sri Chaitanya Bengal has believed in universal brotherhood. The people coming from different religions, faith, culture and language live in Bengal peacefully and happily."

It may be mentioned that BJP had said some years ago that Mamata Banerjee was not allowing Durga Puja and Saraswati puja to take place in Bengal. However, following vehement protest from the people the BJP leaders backtracked and never mentioned this in their speeches again.