R Ahmed Dental Hospital to get new anesthesia unit soon

Kolkata: Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital in the city is soon going to get a Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) at the new campus of the hospital, where critical patients requiring general anesthesia during a complicated surgery would be put up.



The work for setting up the PACU has already been started at the sixth floor of the new hospital building, opposite the old building on AJC Bose Road near Moulali.

MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay unveiled the project along with some others during the centenary celebration of the hospital. Dr Abhishek Santra, a doctor from the hospital, said that the setting up of PACU would be extremely beneficial for the doctors to provide better treatment to the patients.

Earlier, in case of complication or during a major surgery, the patients of the hospital were often shifted to the NRS Medical College and Hospital as they had no PACU.

"In case of traffic accidents or in case of a major oral surgery, the patients are required to be put in PACU post operation. In normal cases, oral surgeries are conducted with local anesthesia but in case of critical surgeries or in cancer patients, it often requires a PACU where the post-operative care can be given," Dr Santra said.

Apart from PACU, indoor bed capacity has also been increased from 11 to 40 at the new building of the hospital. A guest house has also come up at the hospital campus with all the modern facilities, where many guests coming down to the city to attend various programmes would be provided accommodation.

Dr Tapan Kr Giri, principal of Dr R Ahmed Dental College, state secretary of Bengal branch of Indian Dental Association (IDA) Dr Raju Biswas, Dr Ashok B Dhoble, Dr Janak Taj Sabharwal, Dr Rabindar Singh and Dr Partha Pratim Chowdhury were also present during the unveiling.

It may be mentioned here that the foundation stone of a 51 metre-long foot over-bridge has already been laid, which would connect the new and old buildings of the hospital. Once it is set up, the patients would be shifted from one building to the other by using the bridge.