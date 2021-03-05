Queues are passé: Show ID cards & get vaccinated, says Hakim

Kolkata: As Bengal witnessed 209 fresh Covid cases across the state in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally of infected people to 5,75,921 so far, there seems to be some good news for those waiting to get vaccinated.



People above 60 years will now receive Covid vaccine from various health centres run by the Kolkata Municipal Corporations (KMC) without waiting.

Firhad Hakim, Chairman of KMC's Board of Administrator, said: "All those above 60 and those aged between 45 and 59 years with comorbidity can now receive vaccines at the KMC's health centres without having to wait. The beneficiaries simply need to carry an Aadhar card or Voter ID card or similar identity proofs to receive the jab. The health personnel will help them in uploading their names on the Co-WIN portal at the health centres itself."

Vaccines are being administered free of cost. Comorbid patients will have to fill up a form. The health centres situated at Ward 11, 31, 57, 111 and Mayor's Clinic at Chetla have been earmarked for administering Covid vaccine.

Persons with comorbidities will have to bring Aadhar card or any similar identity proof and documents related to their comorbid condition for availing the vaccine.

The Health department has been conducting vaccination among the elderly people along with the frontline workers. The poll personnel are also getting inoculated at various centres. As many as 5,62,412 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far. Around 217 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Covid recovery rate remained at 97.65 percent on Thursday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped to 6.67. Bengal has so far carried out 86,38,078 Covid sample tests till Thursday out of which 19,491 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The state has seen one death in the past 24 hours. No death was reported in any district except Nadia where one person died in the past 24 hours. Around 3,102 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,509 people till date.

Kolkata has seen 75 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,29,699 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,23,356 out of which 45 were found positive in the past 24 hours.