'Question paper circulated via WhatsApp not of Madhyamik'

KOLKATA: A fake question paper styled as that of the Madhyamik Second Language (English) examination was circulating in WhatsApp groups a few hours ahead of the beginning of Madyamik examination on Tuesday.



It was found that the question paper was not similar to the original question paper of the examination.

"The question paper that was circulated was fake and had nothing to do with the Madhyamik examination that was held on Tuesday," president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Kalyanmoy Ganguly said.

Ganguly claimed to have received an email at 7.10 am in the morning from a news portal informing him of a question paper of Second Language getting circulated.

The Madhyamik examination had begun on Monday. Internet services remained suspended in different areas across the state during the examination.

The move was necessitated in the wake of reports of purported leak of question papers via social media platforms from some exam centres in several districts in 2019 and 2020.

Internet facility remains suspended between 11.45 am till 3pm on all the days when the examination will be held in Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur, Cooch Behar

, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum

and Darjeeling.