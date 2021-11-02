'Question hour' to be held at Assembly today

Kolkata: The "Question Hour" is going to get reinstated in the state Assembly on Tuesday after a gap of one year and eight months.



It had not become possible to conduct "question hour" in the house after March 25 in 2020 due to the Covid. With the improvement in the pandemic situation, the "question hour" is going to be reinstated in the House on Tuesday. It would start at 11 am. The winter session of the state Assembly has begun on Monday with obituary references. Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay has expressed his annoyance as mobile phones of some MLAs rang inside the house.