Quarantine facility at Kolkata airport for all inbound passengers

Kolkata: The state Health department is setting up a quarantine facility at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata with assistance from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the purpose of conducting screening and consequent checks of all inbound passengers for COVID-19.



On Tuesday, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay stated that the passengers of every international flight will have to stay at institutional quarantine for mandatory seven days. If no symptoms develop by then, they would be allowed to go to their destinations and follow the required health protocols. If anyone is found symptomatic, then his or her swab test will be done and subsequent health protocol will be followed.

A few days ago, the state Health department had requested the AAI in Kolkata to provide space where a quarantine centre could be set up. Consequently, the latter decided to provide 50,000 square feet area to the state Health department for the same.

Kaushik Bhattacharjee, director, NSCBI Airport, on Tuesday informed that following the request of the state Health department, it has been decided that the old domestic terminal which is usually used for pilgrims' movement during Haj every year will be handed over for setting up of the quarantine facility.

Sources informed that the area has already been given to the state Health department where work of setting up a quarantine facility has begun. The 400-bed facility will be ready before May 28 — the date that marks the start of flight movement in the state.

"We have provided the space for setting up a quarantine centre. Water and electricity connection has also been given by us but the electricity cost will have to be paid by the state government. As of now, space has been given for two months," said Bhattacharjee.

According to the state Health department, the passengers who will arrive will have to undergo a health screening. If anyone is found symptomatic or Covid suspected, then he/she will be taken to the quarantine centre where swab sample will be collected and then will be sent for testing. Till the report arrives, the person has to stay there as a rule. If the test result comes negative, then he/she will be allowed to go home and follow the protocol of the Health department. If any person is found Covid positive, then he or she will be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, from May 28, 20 flights will operate from Kolkata as well as Bagdogra Airport. Ten flights will arrive and ten will depart from each of the airports. From June 1, there will be normal flight movement as per the decision of the Civil Aviation ministry.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla stated that all hotels that are being used as institutional quarantine units should be directed to refund the balance amount to foreign returnees as they had paid an advance of 14 days while booking but the Centre has now revised the norms after it made institutional quarantine mandatory for seven days only, instead of 14.