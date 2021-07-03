Quality control unit in Siliguri to keep stringent check on SMC work

Darjeeling: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) will be enforcing stringent quality checks on all works. A quality control unit is being established to oversee the works.



"We will soon have a quality control unit, including a lab, in Siliguri. All work will go through stringent quality control before payments are released," stated Gautam Deb, Chairman, Board of Administrators, SMC, Siliguri.

The Board of Administrators met in Siliguri on Saturday to review the functioning of the SMC. The meeting resolved to flag off e-office by the beginning of August. "Already trade license, building plans, birth and death registrations are being processed online," added Deb.

An alternate road will be coming up soon in Siliguri to ease traffic snarls on the busy Hill Cart Road, Sevoke Road and Burdwan Road. "We will have a meeting in Kolkata with the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES). The road will be constructed by them," added Deb.

Rs 18 crore has been sanctioned for the repairs of existing roads under the SMC.

A health care centre will be built by the SMC in PPP mode in Siliguri.